West Allis police chase into Wauwatosa, woman arrested: new video

New video shows a December police chase from West Allis into Wauwatosa that ended with a crash and a woman in custody.

Case details

The backstory:

Prosecutors said 24-year-old Hailey Payney reached speeds of more than 100 mph as she fled from police on Dec. 1.

Police tried to pull her over near 94th and Greenfield in connection to a domestic incident, but she took off. She got onto I-41 northbound and got off at Mayfair Road. Her car crashed but took off again.

The pursuit ended after more than four miles near Mayfair Mall when Payney hit stop sticks, but then she got out and ran through the mall parking lot. Video captured an officer ordering Payney to get on the ground and saying "you're going to get tased." Another officer tackled her to the ground.

Dig deeper:

Payney was arrested, and court filings said she had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. A breathalyzer came back at 0.142 – nearly twice the legal limit. Not to mention, she was convicted of OWI and had her license revoked days earlier.

Court filings she told investigators the whole ordeal started after she got in a fight with her boyfriend at a bar over a drink.

What's next:

Payney is currently out on bond. She is on sobriety monitoring and is ordered not to drive. She is due back in court next month.