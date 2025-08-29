West Allis police chase into Milwaukee, driver arrested on I-43
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis police chase into Milwaukee ended with the driver in custody on I-43 Friday morning, Aug. 29.
What they're saying:
West Allis police were informed about a car wanted in connection to a Milwaukee shooting. When officers tried to stop the car near 76th and Hayes, the driver took off.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Both West Allis and Milwaukee police officers were involved in the chase. It ended on I-43 southbound near National Avenue when an officer performed a PIT maneuver.
The driver, a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken into custody and turned over to the Milwaukee Police Department. He was the only person in the car.
Featured
What's next:
West Allis police plan to refer charges against the driver to the district attorney's office for eluding an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
The Source: FOX6 News was at the scene where the chase ended and received information from the West Allis Police Department.