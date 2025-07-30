West Allis police chase into Milwaukee, 2 arrested after crash

article

The Brief West Allis police arrested two people after a chase into Milwaukee on Tuesday. Officers said the vehicle was believed to have been involved in a drug transaction. The chase ended when the fleeing driver crashed into a fence in Washington Park.



West Allis police arrested two people after a chase into Milwaukee ended with a crash on Tuesday night, July 29.

Officers spotted a vehicle that was unregistered and believed to have been involved in a drug transaction. When officers tried to pull it over around 7:15 p.m., the driver took off.

The chase began near 60th and National and made its way onto Highway 175 and into Milwaukee. It ended when the vehicle crashed into a fence in Washington Park.

The driver, a 57-year-old Milwaukee man, got out and ran but was taken into custody. A female passenger got out but stayed near the vehicle; she was also taken into custody.

West Allis police will refer charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office against the driver for fleeing an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, cocaine possession with intent to deliver and THC possession with intent to deliver.