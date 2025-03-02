West Allis pursuit into Kenosha County; 5 in custody, others sought

The Brief Deputies took five people into custody after a multi-county pursuit. The chase started in West Allis and ended in Kenosha County early Sunday. All five people taken into custody are from Illinois. Two other people remain at large.



Kenosha County deputies took five people into custody, and are looking for others, after a multi-county pursuit early Sunday morning.

Local perspective:

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, West Allis police were pursuing a Chevrolet SUV with Illinois license plates south on I-94.

Kenosha County deputies set up ahead of the pursuit and used tire deflation devices to pop the Chevrolet's tires. The fleeing Chevrolet then got off the interstate and fled west on Wisconsin Highway 50.

The chase continued through Kenosha County. Video from Pfeiffer Trailer Sales, on WIS-50 west of the interstate, showed multiple squads pursuing a large SUV just before 2 a.m.

The sheriff's department said the Chevrolet turned south from WIS-50 onto Antioch Road. The pursuit came to a end in front of Salem Grade School when the Chevrolet stopped.

Two suspects took off running in different directions and remain at large. Five other suspects, including the driver, stayed with the vehicle and were taken into custody. All five people taken into custody are 18 or 19 years old and from Illinois.