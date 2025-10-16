West Allis police chase involving U-Haul van ends in crash; 2 arrested

article

The Brief Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning after leading West Allis police on a pursuit. The pursuit began around 1:45 a.m. in the area of 86th and Lincoln after officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a U-Haul van. During the pursuit, the van developed a flat tire and crashed into a pole.



A police chase in West Allis involving a U-Haul van ended in a crash on Thursday morning, Oct. 16. Two people were taken into custody.

What we know:

According to police, the pursuit began around 1:45 a.m. in the area of 86th and Lincoln after officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a U-Haul van. The officer was attempting to stop the van for moving violations.

The U-Haul did not stop, and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, the van developed a flat tire, lost control and crashed into a pole. After crashing into the pole, the van continued to flee and a PIT maneuver was conducted.

Once the van came to a stop, the driver ran from the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The driver, a 27-year-old from West Allis, was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. The driver was arrested for 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, eluding an officer, resisting an officer and a warrant.

A 37-year-old woman from West Allis and a 43-year-old man from West Allis were also in the van.

The woman was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. The occupants of the van were medically cleared.