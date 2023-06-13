West Allis police chase ends in water, driver arrested

article

A male was arrested after a West Allis police chase ended with the vehicle in a creek/stormwater canal on Tuesday, June 13.

It started around 3:30 p.m. near 96th and Cleveland, where police spotted a vehicle with the driver's side window smashed and no license plates.

Police tried stopping the vehicle, but the driver took off.

The pursuit was terminated as the vehicle entered McCarty Park, where a male was later seen running from the park.

The vehicle was found in the creek/stormwater canal.

The male was arrested near 77th and Arthur.