West Allis police chase ends in rollover crash; driver charged

The Brief A West Allis police chase from February 2025 ends with the driver flipping the vehicle over and crashing. Bobby Breutzmann is the accused driver, and following the crash, he made it difficult for officers to pull him out of the vehicle. Methamphetamine was also found in the vehicle.



A wild chase ends with a car flipped over and the driver refusing to get out of the wreck.

The chase happened in West Allis and went on for miles as smoke filled the air.

It all happened back in February.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Bobby Breutzmann

The driver was stopped by police for not having any plates. It all seemed routine until it wasn't.

Pulling into the lot of the laundromat, it's a traffic stop that starts like so many others.

A driver is pulled over at Lincoln Avenue and Beloit Road in West Allis.

A criminal complaint explains that 36-year-old Bobby Breutzmann was behind the wheel with a passenger next to him.

Chase through West Allis

After the officer gets his information and heads back to his squad, the car pulls into reverse.

The fleeing car hits another squad and smoke billows from the Chevy Trax.

For miles, the officer struggles to see, dodging other cars along 69th Street.

Another squad pulls ahead as they get close to the freeway.

Crash into the freeway embankment

The officer does a pit maneuver and the car rolls down the embankment.

Other officers arrive on the scene, and the passenger is pulled from the smoking car.

As the engine revs, the officers struggle to get the driver out as he screams.

Officers say he's fighting, and he's pepper sprayed.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Officers work to get everyone out of the vehicle

He's eventually pulled from the wreck and put in cuffs, after an intense chase with a wild ending.

Officers say they found meth in four baggies inside the car.

The driver faces a slew of charges, including fleeing, recklessly endangering safety and possession of methamphetamine.