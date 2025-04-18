West Allis police chase ends in rollover crash; driver charged
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A wild chase ends with a car flipped over and the driver refusing to get out of the wreck.
The chase happened in West Allis and went on for miles as smoke filled the air.
It all happened back in February.
Bobby Breutzmann
The driver was stopped by police for not having any plates. It all seemed routine until it wasn't.
Pulling into the lot of the laundromat, it's a traffic stop that starts like so many others.
A driver is pulled over at Lincoln Avenue and Beloit Road in West Allis.
A criminal complaint explains that 36-year-old Bobby Breutzmann was behind the wheel with a passenger next to him.
Chase through West Allis
After the officer gets his information and heads back to his squad, the car pulls into reverse.
The fleeing car hits another squad and smoke billows from the Chevy Trax.
For miles, the officer struggles to see, dodging other cars along 69th Street.
Another squad pulls ahead as they get close to the freeway.
Crash into the freeway embankment
The officer does a pit maneuver and the car rolls down the embankment.
Other officers arrive on the scene, and the passenger is pulled from the smoking car.
As the engine revs, the officers struggle to get the driver out as he screams.
Officers say he's fighting, and he's pepper sprayed.
Officers work to get everyone out of the vehicle
He's eventually pulled from the wreck and put in cuffs, after an intense chase with a wild ending.
Officers say they found meth in four baggies inside the car.
The driver faces a slew of charges, including fleeing, recklessly endangering safety and possession of methamphetamine.
The Source: The criminal complaint was provided by the Milwaukee District Attorney's Office. Body camera and squad vehicle video were provided by the West Allis Police Department.