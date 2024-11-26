West Allis police chase; driver hit light pole, 2 taken into custody

article

Two people were taken into custody early Tuesday morning, Nov. 26 following a police pursuit that began in West Allis.

The pursuit was initiated around 1 a.m. after a vehicle fled from West Allis police during a traffic stop on 92nd Street just north of Greenfield Avenue.

The pursuit ended after the vehicle struck a streetlamp pole near 92nd and Stevenson.

The driver fled from the crash on foot but was apprehended by officers a short time later. The single passenger remained in the vehicle and was cooperative.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody. The driver received medical attention at the hospital.

The West Allis Police Department was assisted by the Wauwatosa Police Department, the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.