West Allis police chase; driver crashes into fencing, vehicle rolls, 2 arrested

Two people were taken into custody following a police chase in West Allis on Sunday night, Aug. 25.

According to police, officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed around 11:58 p.m. and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver fled, entering I-894 southbound, at W. Greenfield Avenue.

The fleeing vehicle exited I-894 at W. Lincoln Avenue. The driver of the fleeing vehicle attempted to travel east on Lincoln Avenue, lost control, crashed through the fencing, and rolled over.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody and taken to a medical facility for minor injuries resulting from the crash.

Two officers were taken to a medical facility for injuries they sustained while attempting to take the suspects into custody.