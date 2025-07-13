West Allis police chase, driver charged; drugs found in vehicle

The Brief A Milwaukee man was arrested after leading police on a chase in Milwaukee County in April. Prosecutors say Brendan Wright reached speeds of 120 mph and drove into oncoming traffic. Police found drugs in the vehicle after the chase ended and Wright was arrested.



A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in connection to a police chase that started in West Allis back in April.

Following that high-speed chase, police recovered drugs from the vehicle.

36-year-old Brandon Wright Jr. is charged with the following felonies:

2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (Habitual Criminality Repeater)

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer (Habitual Criminality Repeater)

Possession of Cocaine (2nd and Subsequent Offense)

Brandon Wright Jr.

Police chase

According to the criminal complaint, at 1:15 a.m. on April 6, 2025, a West Allis police officer saw a heavily tinted 2015 gray Mazda SUV heading west on National Avenue near 61st Street.

The officer saw the Mazda make a couple of unsafe driving maneuvers and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The officer turned on his squad lights and the Mazda pulled over near 71st and Burnham. The officer walked up to the vehicle and saw one person in it, but then the vehicle turned off its lights and sped away. The officer got back in his squad vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

The complaint goes to say the Mazda reached speeds of up to 120 mph during the chase and at one point drove into oncoming traffic.

Eventually, the chase went onto I-894, and the Mazda began losing the front driver's tire, reducing its speed.

Dashcam video

Officers tried a PIT maneuver and tried boxing the vehicle in, but both were unsuccessful. The vehicle eventually came to a stop on I-894 and officers prevented it from fleeing again. The driver, Brandan Wright Jr., was arrested.

The total length of the chase was just under five miles.

Drugs found

The complaint goes to say police observed Wright had slurred speech, red and glassy eyes, and an odor of intoxicants from his breath. He admitted to police that he had been drinking and stated that he had used cocaine "all night".

A field sobriety test was conducted, and Wright performed poorly, showing multiple signs of impairment.

Police searched the vehicle and found cocaine, a weight scale, and prescription drugs not prescribed to Wright.

Previous convictions

Wright had been convicted of several other offenses, including the felony drug offense of possession of cocaine.

He was released on extended supervision on Oct. 8, 2024.

Court proceedings

A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 24, 2025.