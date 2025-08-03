West Allis police chase into Milwaukee, driver arrested: video

The Brief West Allis police released video showing a high-speed chase from April. The driver was arrested and later charged with multiple felonies. Court filings said police were originally called for a possible "drug deal gone bad."



West Allis police released video showing a high-speed chase from April that ended with the driver in custody.

The backstory:

Police were originally called to the area of 57th and National for a possible "drug deal gone bad" on April 13. When an officer got there, court filings said he saw three people in the street around a black car.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Prosecutors said the officer activated his squad's lights, the three people walked away and the car began to drive away. The officer tried to catch up to the car, but it accelerated down National Avenue.

A criminal complaint identified the driver as 37-year-old Jamar Franklin, who is charged with multiple felonies in the case.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ West Allis police chase on April 13 (Courtesy: WAPD)

Over the course of the chase, the complaint said Franklin reached 100 mph and wove in-and-out of traffic. The chase made its way into Milwaukee and ended near Washington Park when he got out and ran near 45th and Lloyd.

An officer ran after Franklin and took him into custody in a nearby alley. Court filings said he had two pieces of paper with names and phone numbers written on them. A search of the car uncovered a small package of marijuana.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint said Franklin was previously convicted of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

In Court:

Franklin is charged with fleeing police, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, THC possession and misdemeanor obstructing an officer. He pleaded not guilty in June, but court records show he is scheduled for a plea/sentencing hearing on Aug. 27.