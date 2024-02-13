West Allis police chase, 2 in custody, crashed into parked car

article

Two people were taken into custody early Tuesday morning, Feb. 13, following a police chase and crash in West Alllis.

The pursuit began around 2:40 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near 84th and Pierce. The driver did not pull over and a pursuit ensued.

The initial traffic stop was for unreadable registration and illegal window tint.

Stop sticks were successfully deployed, and the vehicle lost two tires before crashing into a parked car.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Two people fled from the vehicle on foot, but were taken into custody within a short time.