West Allis police chase, driver arrested after ditching stolen vehicle

A Milwaukee man was arrested after a West Allis police chase on Saturday, March 2.

It started near 108th and Lincoln around 6 p.m. Police said an officer tried to pull over a stolen vehicle, but the driver didn't stop.

The pursuit ended roughly a mile away when the fleeing vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle near 108th and Morgan. The 21-year-old driver got out and ran, but two passengers were trapped inside the vehicle.

The driver was eventually found near 112th and Cleveland and taken into custody.

The fire department arrived at the crash scene to remove the passengers from the stolen vehicle and take them to a hospital.