West Allis PD investigate fatal stabbing, 28-year-old woman arrested

West Allis police say they have a 28-year-old woman in custody who is suspected in the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old man on Thursday morning, Feb. 18.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on S. 116th Street just south of Greenfield Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. They located the stabbing victim. West Allis Police and West Allis Fire personnel provided lifesaving measures to the victim, but he died from his injuries on the scene.

Police say the victim is a resident of West Allis. The 28-year-old woman in custody is a resident of Cudahy.

Officials say there is no ongoing danger to the community. This was an isolated incident.