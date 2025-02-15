West Allis pawn shop jewelry theft; 2 men from out of state charged

article

The Brief More than $30,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a West Allis pawn shop. Two men – one from New York, the other from Washington – are charged with theft. Court filings said the investigation involved authorities in Illinois and Indiana.



More than $30,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a West Allis pawn shop on Monday. Now, two men from opposite ends of the country are charged with theft in Milwaukee County.

Court records identified 23-year-old Procoror Muntean and 26-year-old Retan Varga. Muntean is from Queens Village, New York. Varga is from Kent, Washington. Both men are yet to appear in court on the charges.

Pawn America theft

The backstory:

West Allis police were called to Pawn America, at 76th and Lincoln, on Feb. 10. According to a criminal complaint, an employee told police that two men came in and asked to see some items from the jewelry case.

Prosecutors said those men, since identified as Muntean and Varga, took several items to the cash registers where one of them asked about some shoes. When the employee went over to the shoes, the men said they needed to get $10,000 to buy the jewelry and then left the store.

Approximately 15 minutes later, court filings said the employee noticed the jewelry he showed the men was missing. The items totaled more than $30,000.

More accusations

Dig deeper:

The day after the theft, court filings said a detective from Illinois contacted West Allis police to say one of the Pawn America theft suspects had stolen a watch worth $50,000 from a store there. Investigators then learned Muntean and Varga had been stopped in Indiana, where Muntean was taken into custody for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. In custody there, he admitted to stealing the watch in Illinois.

West Allis police reviewed photos of Muntean and Varga provided by authorities in Illinois. Comparing those photos to surveillance video from Pawn America, the complaint states detectives identified the suspects as Muntean and Varga. Pursuant to a search warrant, Indiana State Police searched the vehicle and found multiple pieces of jewelry believed to have been stolen from Pawn America.

Court filings also noted that a Shorewood police detective contacted West Allis police on Feb. 12. The detective said Muntean and Varga were in a separate Feb. 10 theft in which an $8,000 bracelet was stolen from a jeweler. At this time, the men are not charged with theft from that jewelry.