West Allis Old Fashioned Walking Tours: History with a cocktail

There is a new attraction in the downtown area of West Allis: Old Fashioned Walking Tours.

Guests will get to experience some of West Allis Downtown's most historic buildings and businesses, as well as indulge in Wisconsin's favorite cocktail: the Old Fashioned!

A ticket costs $45, which includes four 5 oz old fashioneds, four food samples, and a commemorative old fashioned glass.

The proceeds benefit the revitalization of West Allis Downtown and the preservation of West Allis's history.

For more information on the Old Fashioned Walking Tours, go to westallisdowntown.com.

