Expand / Collapse search

West Allis Old Fashioned Walking Tours: History with a cocktail

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

West Allis Old Fashioned Walking Tours: History with a cocktail

Downtown West Allis Inc and the West Allis Historical Society have a new attraction: Old Fashioned Walking Tours!

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There is a new attraction in the downtown area of West Allis: Old Fashioned Walking Tours.

Guests will get to experience some of West Allis Downtown's most historic buildings and businesses, as well as indulge in Wisconsin's favorite cocktail: the Old Fashioned!

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A ticket costs $45, which includes four 5 oz old fashioneds, four food samples, and a commemorative old fashioned glass.

The proceeds benefit the revitalization of West Allis Downtown and the preservation of West Allis's history.

For more information on the Old Fashioned Walking Tours, go to westallisdowntown.com.

West Allis Old Fashioned Walking Tours: Aggie's Bakery & Cake Shop

Amelia Jones makes a stop at Aggie's Bakery & Cake Shop to taste a old fashion cupcake.

.