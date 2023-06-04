West Allis missing woman last seen near 74th and Greenfield

article

West Allis police need help to locate a missing woman, 64.

According to police, Mary Jennings walked away from her senior living home near 74th and Greenfield around 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 and was last seen "sleeping on the corner."

Police said her phone has been turned off. There is no specific area she may have gone to.

There are concerns as Jennings lives with schizophrenia and has not taken her medications.

She's 5'9" and weighs 200 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. It's unclear what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact West Allis police at 414-302-8000.