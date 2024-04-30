West Allis missing teenager; police ask for public's help in search

article

The West Allis Police Department is asking for the public's help in its search for 14-year-old Natalia Shea.

Shea is described as being 5'2" tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and brownish/reddish hair. Officials say Shea was last seen wearing a white zip-up hoodie with a teddy bear on the back, a white top, a jean skirt and tennis shoes.

If you know the whereabouts or any information about this missing teen, you are urged to call West Allis police at 414-302-8089. You can also call the West Allis Police Department non-emergency number at 414-302-8000.