West Allis man missing, walked away from group home

The West Allis Police Department has asked for help to find 28-year-old Michael Fine, last seen March 18 near 60th and Hayes.

Fine is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 165 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said he walked away from his group home and has not been seen since.

Police said Fine has intellectual diabilities and suffers chest pain.

Anyone with information is asked to email Officer Blunt or call 414-302-8000.