West Allis missing girl; police seek public's help to locate

article

The West Allis Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 12-year-old Analisa Vallejo.

Officials say Vallejo is about 4'9" tall, weighing roughly 135 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black and white SK8-HI shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you know the whereabouts or any information about Vallejo, you are urged to call West Allis police at 414-302-8092.