West Allis girl missing: police

The West Allis Police Department has asked the public for help in the search for missing 15-year-old girl Dakota Roman.

Roman is described as 5'5" tall and 125 pounds with brain hair, blue eyes and a pierced nose.

Anyone with information regarding Roman's location is asked to call West Allis police at 414-302-8090 or local law enforcement.

