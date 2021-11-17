Expand / Collapse search

West Allis girl missing: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Dakota Roman

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department has asked the public for help in the search for missing 15-year-old girl Dakota Roman.

Roman is described as 5'5" tall and 125 pounds with brain hair, blue eyes and a pierced nose.

Anyone with information regarding Roman's location is asked to call West Allis police at 414-302-8090 or local law enforcement.

