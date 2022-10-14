West Allis missing disabled man last seen near 73rd and Beloit

article

The West Allis Police Department has asked the public for help to find missing 65-year-old Harold Hendrix.

Hendrix was last seen near 73rd and Beloit around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. He has dementia, epilepsy and a traumatic brain injury, police said.

Hendrix is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 178 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red plaid winter hat with fur, brown winter coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call police at 414-302-8000.