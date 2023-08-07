West Allis missing 15-year-old sought

article

West Allis police need help to find Madelyn Spitzer, who also goes by "Silas."

Spitzer is 15 and is described as 5'2" tall, weighing 110 pounds with red/brown hair with black highlights.

Spitzer was last seen wearing a mint green zip-up and dark jeans.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said Spitzer has a small black flower tattoo on the hand and facial piercings.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact West Allis police at 414-302-8000.