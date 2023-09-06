West Allis man missing; needs daily heart medication

West Allis police are seeking the public's help in their search for a missing 49-year-old man.

Officials say Shane Andersen was reported missing very early on Wednesday, Sept. 6. They learned he was last seen at a residence near 63rd and Mitchell around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Andersen suffers from a heart condition for which he takes medications daily.

Anderson is described as a male, white, about 5'6" tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blue eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Milwaukee Brewers t-shirt, khaki pants, and brown work boots. He should be driving a silver 2004 Pontiac Vibe with Wisconsin license AFV-2998. Flock cameras last spotted the vehicle around 2 a.m. Wednesday traveling north on S. 35th Street from Wisconsin Avenue.

Officials say Andersen also has a history of substance abuse.

If you have information that could help locate Andersen, you are urged to call West Allis police at 414-302-8000.