Child porn investigation, West Allis man charged with 18 counts

A West Allis man is charged with 18 total counts stemming from a child pornography investigation.

Prosecutors say Jerome Slack, 39, had multiple videos containing child pornography on his cellphone and distributed videos online and via text messages with other people.

West Allis police investigated a cybertip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. According to the tip, a video containing child pornography was uploaded to a Snapchat account. A criminal complaint states that account was linked to a phone number belonging to Slack.

Police went to a known address for Slack on April 22 and after speaking with Slack, arrested him.

Through the investigation, police found files containing child pornography had been uploaded to various internet platforms between Nov. 3, 2021 and March 29, 2022. Nine videos containing child pornography were found on his cellphone, some dating back to October 2021. An inappropriate video of a family member was sent to someone via text in 2021.

In all, Slack is charged with:

Sexual exploitation of a child (nine counts)

Possession of child pornography (nine counts)

Slack made an initial court appearance on May 9, and a judge set cash bond at $15,000. He is due back in court on May 19.