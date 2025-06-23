West Allis man charged; ties to drug trafficking cartel

The Brief Timothy Bea is facing federal drug trafficking charges. Federal prosecutors say he used his former bar to distribute drugs. Prosecutors say Bea got the drugs from a father and son in a Chicago suburb with the product sourced from the Sinaloa Cartel.



Federal prosecutors say a West Allis man used his former bar to distribute drugs.

It allegedly spanned from Milwaukee to a Mexican drug cartel.

Guns and drugs found

What we know:

On Monday afternoon, June 23, some fresh paint was being slapped on the former Bar 1000 near 21st and Teutonia.

Timothy Bea

The bar and building were run and owned by 41-year-old Timothy Bea. He appeared before a licenses committee last spring.

He closed the bar last fall, but federal prosecutors say it was more than just a bar.

The backstory:

Bea was arrested in April following a traffic stop. A brick of drugs was found under the hood. Court filings say he was under surveillance by a drug task force.

Agents raided Bea's former bar and soon-to-be day care and his West Allis home near 76th and Beloit.

Between the two, agents found drug presses, pounds of drugs, money counters and more than a dozen firearms, including a pistol with a switch and at least seven drum magazines.

Court filings say the investigation into Bea dates back to the fall of 2023.

Cartel connection

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors say Bea used his former bar business to traffic narcotics, distributing them to other men for street sales.

But prosecutors say Bea got the drugs from a father and son in a Chicago suburb with the product sourced from the Sinaloa Cartel.

After Bea's arrest, he was charged with federal drug and gun charges. That was dismissed earlier this month.

Multiple charged

What we know:

Last week, the feds charged Bea and 12 other men with federal drug trafficking charges, alleging that Bea "[...] frequently fronted narcotics, repeatedly supplied them with narcotics, and collected the money obtained from their subsequent distribution hierarchy."

Besides Bea, the following have been charged:

Claudell Sims

Freddie Robertson

William Thomas

Antonio Green

Ngadah Kamanda

Alonzo Kimble

Dennis Brown

Alfonzo Treadwell

Frank Ayala de Jesus

Johnnie Haynes

What's next:

All the defendants have made their first court appearances. Some have been released on signature bonds.

Bea surrendered on the new charges and was released from custody on house arrest. His alleged suppliers remain in custody pending a detention hearing.