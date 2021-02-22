West Allis man charged in capitol insurrection pleads not guilty

article

A West Allis man charged with illegally entering the US capitol on January 6 has pleaded not guilty to federal charges in the case.

David Charles Mish, Jr., 42, appeared before a federal judge in Washington, D.C. by video teleconference Monday morning, according to online court records. Mish was arrested and charged last month; he was formally charged by information earlier this month.

According to a criminal complaint, Mish contacted the DC Metropolitan Police Department on January 7, saying he had information he wished to provide regarding the shooting death of Ashli Babbitt inside the US Capitol on January 6. Babbit, an Air Force veteran from San Diego, was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer as she tried to leap through a barricade at the door of the House Speaker’s Lobby.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Mish is seen in a video of the shooting carrying a Trump flag as police desperately try to clear scores of people from the area where Babbit was shot and provide first aid, all as a number of the President’s supporters argue with police and refuse to clear the area.

Mish remains out of custody, on an own recognizance bond. A status conference is set for April 1.