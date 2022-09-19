Expand / Collapse search

West Allis Horace Mann Elementary closed Tuesday, water main break

By FOX6 News Digital Team
West Allis
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis' Horace Mann Elementary School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 20 due to a water main break.

The principal sent a letter to families Monday. 

According to that letter, crews have to work on a water main owned by the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District, closing the school and canceling before- and after-school activities. 

Classes are expected to resume Wednesday. 