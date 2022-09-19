West Allis Horace Mann Elementary closed Tuesday, water main break
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis' Horace Mann Elementary School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 20 due to a water main break.
The principal sent a letter to families Monday.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
According to that letter, crews have to work on a water main owned by the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District, closing the school and canceling before- and after-school activities.
Classes are expected to resume Wednesday.