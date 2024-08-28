West Allis hazardous materials response at apartment complex; false alarm

article

The Brief Firefighters were called to a West Allis apartment building on Wednesday after two subcontractors became sick. There was concern the subcontractors were sickened by meth and THC. Further testing showed no positive findings on the site.



Firefighters and hazardous materials teams from West Allis, Wauwatosa and Milwaukee responded on Wednesday, Aug. 28 to an apartment complex near Highway 100 and Morgan Avenue. But it all turned out to be a false alarm.

Officials said a fire alarm system was being installed in a building. The vendor and subcontractor were on scene to install low voltage wiring. According to the building representative, two subcontractors began to feel sick. The alleged sick individuals were tested (not known by who or where), and the results came back positive for methamphetamines and THC. As a result of the test results, the sick party contacted the property's leasing agent for notification.

The police and fire departments were made aware of the situation and dispatched. But during their investigation, there were zero readings from four gas meters on all levels of the structure.

Due to information (unconfirmed) that there may be a meth lab on site, Milwaukee Fire Department Hazmat Team was notified. Metering was conducted by MFD with no positive findings.

There are no injuries to citizens or firefighters. There is no threat to the community.