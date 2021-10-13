West Allis 'Halloween house' lifts spirits

Some go for scary and others go for laughs when it comes to Halloween decorations. But one West Allis resident strives for a little bit of both.

A lot of residents in West Allis on 91st Street decorate for Halloween, but there’s a new neighbor that is giving the "Dead End" sign a whole new meaning.

It was dead silent on 91st Street, neighbors getting into the Halloween spirit with out-of-this-world decorations.

"Black and orange and purple are my favorite colors," Dawn Goodman said. "(Halloween) is like my favorite holiday."

Goodman's decorations stand out in a spooky manner.

"My neighbors and everyone I know – ‘Oh, that’s the Halloween house, you live in the Halloween house,’" said Goodman. "I just like to giggle, and like to make people giggle, and it’s worth it."

Dawn Goodman's Halloween display in West Allis

Goodman placed skeleton decor in a dirt bed after the city of West Allis removed a large tree. The area is now seeded, but the creative item remains – and is lifting all kinds of spirits.

"Was wondering if I knew who was buried underneath the sidewalk here," neighbor Wendy Fowles said.

"We lost a big tree, and lots of the neighbors are cracking up because it’s something hilarious to put in now, especially now," Goodman said.

Goodman hopes her funny bones will be a treat for anyone passing by.

"I feel like we’ll have more kids coming down to trick-or-treat. It just makes it a little fun spirit," Fowles said.

"I like to put smiles on people’s faces, and if that is the smallest thing I can do then so be it," said Goodman.

Goodman said she hopes the grass will start growing over the skeleton to make the decor even spookier.

