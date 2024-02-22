Missing West Allis girl found, man in custody

article

UPDATE: Police confirmed Leila Gutierrez has been located safe. Joshua Wells is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read the original missing person report below:

The West Allis Police Department asked for the public's help to find missing and endangered 14-year-old Leila Gutierrez – last seen near 70th and Becher on Feb. 9.

Police said Gutierrez is believed to be with 33-year-old Joshua Wells, a registered sex offender who is not supposed to have contact with anyone under the age of 16. He has an active felony warrant for his arrest for violation of the sex offender registry.

Gutierrez is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she may be wearing. Wisconsin Department of Corrections records describe Wells as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 156 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Allis police at 414-302-8000.