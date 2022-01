article

The West Allis Police Department is searching for missing 17-year-old girl Yanely Velez Rivera.

She is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and around 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding here whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement immediately, or West Allis detectives at 414-302-8092.

