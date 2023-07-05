West Allis fireworks early detonation at athletic complex; 2 hurt

article

An early detonation occurred during the City of West Allis fireshows show at the West Allis Athletic Complex on Tuesday night, July 4.

Officials say two employees with Spielbauer Fireworks Company, the contracted pyrotechnic vendor, suffered non-life-threatening injuries – and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

West Allis officials say traditionally, the fireworks display has been held at Wisconsin State Fair Park. However, due to an ongoing construction project at the park, organizers had to make alternative arrangements. The new location was selected based on the size of the facility, its ability to launch fireworks safely and ensure full compliance with National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards.

Organizers said they will be working with Spielbauer Fireworks Company to conduct a full review of the incident.

West Allis Mayor Dan Devine issued the following statement in the release:

"The City of West Allis is thankful for the quick response from the West Allis Police and Fire Departments, in addition to the support from the Greendale Fire Department. We wish the individuals affected a speedy recovery and want to reassure residents that the safety and security of these events is of the highest priority."

This is a developing story.