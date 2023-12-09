West Allis arson, man charged; cameras helped police identify him

Prosecutors charged a West Allis man with arson after a Nov. 19 fire investigation.

Scott Johnson, 42, is accused of starting the fire that damaged the home on National Avenue – and he didn’t even know the family, including the kids, inside.

"Having to run outside with my kids out here early in the morning. Not dressed. It was a crazy morning," said Madeline Herrera, who owns and lives in the home.

Herrera reflected back to Nov. 19. That’s when she said someone started a large fire in a grill behind her home and ran off. The big flames climbed up Herrera’s home and melted the siding.

"This is my first house moving away from my family, and it like lit on fire. It was like a terrifying experience," Herrera added.

Significant fire damage to two buildings.

While cameras didn't capture the crime itself, prosecutors said cameras helped police find the person who lit the fire. Shortly after the fire started, prosecutors said someone took a picture of Johnson getting into a yellow cab.

The criminal complaint said police found the taxi driver who said he dropped Johnson off at a nearby Walmart. Police used cameras from the store to help track Johnson down.

"It’s a good feeling to know that he is caught," said Herrera.

Prosecutors said Johnson told investigators he was exploring the area when he found a bottle of lighter fluid, which he poured onto the grill and lit on fire. They said Johnson said he thought it would be a stupid prank, and that he was not taking his medications at the time he set the fire – later admitting what he did was wrong.

Significant fire damage to the West Allis home.

Herrera doesn’t know Johnson, but it’s clear the arson shook her family up.

"I can sleep a little better at night now. Yes. It was kind of hard at first," said Herrera.

Johnson pleaded not guilty. He is due back in court Dec. 18, 2023.