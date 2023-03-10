West Allis fatal shooting; teen arrested in boy's death

article

A Milwaukee teen has been arrested and charged for the Feb. 25 West Allis fatal shooting of 12-year-old Ronnel Smith at Bug n Out Lounge.

According to the West Allis Police Department, 17-year-old Lawrence Griffin is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The owner of Bug n Out Lounge said it happened during a 17-year-old girl's birthday celebration in the hall upstairs – a separate venue from the bar.

When the gunfire stopped, police said two people were hit. Smith died at the scene, and a 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance from inside showed the crowded party. In the video, prosecutors say Griffin is seen trying to take Smith's glasses. Griffin didn't get them, and then pulled out a gun and pointed it at Smith.

The crowed cleared, per the complaint, and Griffin moved toward Smith – grabbing him by the wrist and then shooting him. Griffin then turned and ran out of the building. A single bullet casing was found.

Police spoke to the 17-year-old victim at the scene. The complaint states he showed officers a "fresh" gunshot wound and the bullet appeared lodged under his skin. He was one of dozens of partygoes in the line of fire.

On March 3, Milwaukee police pursued a car for unrelated reasons and a passenger, Griffin, ran off. He was later arrested and police gathered items that he discarded as he ran, the complaint states. Among those items were a gun and magazine, which have been sent to the crime lab for further analysis.