article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to a fatal shooting in West Allis Saturday night, Feb. 25.

It happened near 57th and Lincoln.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A neighbor told FOX6 News at the scene that they heard 3-6 gunshots and saw teens running from a lounge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.