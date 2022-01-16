Expand / Collapse search

West Allis fatal hit-and-run, $50K cash bond

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
West Allis
FOX6 News Milwaukee

West Allis fatal hit-and-run, $50K cash bond

Prosecutors say Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez, 54, struck and killed Donneisha Harris, 20, as she crossed the street near 108th and Morgan Tuesday morning.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Milwaukee man charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in West Allis made his initial appearance in court Sunday, Jan. 16.

Prosecutors say Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez, 54, struck and killed Donneisha Harris, 20, as she crossed the street near 108th and Morgan Tuesday morning, Jan. 11.

Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez

Police arrested Rodriguez after a neighbor reported seeing his vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to the criminal complaint, Rodriguez told police he knew he hit something and didn't stop because he "had a lot of money on him and didn’t want to answer questions."

Donniesha Harris

"This is a serious case involving the death of a woman," said Kaitlyn Lewis, prosecutor. "He left the scene. He then proceeded to get his windshield changed – that he maybe hit something but said he didn’t know what it was, but he didn’t stop or call police and he did leave the scene."

Cash bond was set at $50,000. 

MPD: 13th and Layton crash leaves 2 dead

Milwaukee police are investigating a double fatal crash that happened on the city's south side early Saturday morning, Jan. 15.

Milwaukee Burger King murder, $105K bond for alleged robber
article

Milwaukee Burger King murder, $105K bond for alleged robber

Prosecutors say Antoine Edwards, his daughter and 16-year-old Niesha Harris-Brazell planned the robbery of the Milwaukee Burger King near 51st and Capitol that ended with the shooting death of Harris-Brazell.

Milwaukee man shot during argument, location unknown
article

Milwaukee man shot during argument, location unknown

A Milwaukee man showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds Sunday, and investigators are working to determine where the shooting happened.