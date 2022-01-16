West Allis fatal hit-and-run, $50K cash bond

The Milwaukee man charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in West Allis made his initial appearance in court Sunday, Jan. 16.

Prosecutors say Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez, 54, struck and killed Donneisha Harris, 20, as she crossed the street near 108th and Morgan Tuesday morning, Jan. 11.

Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez

Police arrested Rodriguez after a neighbor reported seeing his vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Rodriguez told police he knew he hit something and didn't stop because he "had a lot of money on him and didn’t want to answer questions."

Donniesha Harris

"This is a serious case involving the death of a woman," said Kaitlyn Lewis, prosecutor. "He left the scene. He then proceeded to get his windshield changed – that he maybe hit something but said he didn’t know what it was, but he didn’t stop or call police and he did leave the scene."

Cash bond was set at $50,000.