West Allis escaped prisoner; police searching for man

The Brief West Allis police officers are looking for a 29-year-old escaped inmate. Police are looking for Charles Gregory on Tuesday, April 15. There is no immediate danger to the community.



What we know:

The West Allis Police Department is looking for 29-year-old Charles Gregory. They believe he is near 88th and Hayes, near Aurora West Allis Medical Center.

Police said Gregory is about 6 feet tall and has a thin build and dreadlocks. He was last wearing a black hoodie, ripped blue jeans and yellow boots. He was last observed with his hands handcuffed behind his back.

Scene near 88th and Hayes, West Allis

Gregory had been arrested earlier in the day after a pursuit.

The WAPD said the prisoner remains at large after officers conducted an extensive search using police personnel, a K-9 and a drone.

Scene near 88th and Hayes, West Allis

There is no immediate danger to the community.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the WAPD at 414-476-2274.