West Allis death; police investigating child fatality
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department confirmed there is a death being investigated on Sunday, Oct. 19.
What we know:
There was a heavy police presence at 108th and Greenfield on Saturday. Police confirmed it was a death investigation involving a child.
They did not confirm if a child died.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said they were not called to the scene.
More information is expected to be released on Monday, police said.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The West Allis Police Department and Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office provided information.