West Allis death; police investigating child fatality

Published  October 19, 2025 5:04pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Police presence near 108th and Greenfield

    • At least one person died in West Allis over the weekend, police confirmed Sunday.
    • There was a heavy police presence at 108th and Greenfield on Saturday.
    • Police confirmed it was a death investigation involving a child.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department confirmed there is a death being investigated on Sunday, Oct. 19.

What we know:

There was a heavy police presence at 108th and Greenfield on Saturday. Police confirmed it was a death investigation involving a child.

They did not confirm if a child died.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said they were not called to the scene.

More information is expected to be released on Monday, police said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

The Source: The West Allis Police Department and Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office provided information.

