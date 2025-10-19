West Allis death; police investigating child fatality

article

The Brief At least one person died in West Allis over the weekend, police confirmed Sunday. There was a heavy police presence at 108th and Greenfield on Saturday. Police confirmed it was a death investigation involving a child.



What we know:

There was a heavy police presence at 108th and Greenfield on Saturday. Police confirmed it was a death investigation involving a child.

They did not confirm if a child died.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said they were not called to the scene.

More information is expected to be released on Monday, police said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.