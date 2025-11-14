West Allis Central High School early dismissal, threats called into police

article

Students and staff were dismissed early from West Allis Central High School out of an "abundance of caution" following threats called into the West Allis Police Department.

According to the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District, it and the West Allis Police Department implemented an early dismissal on Friday, Nov. 14.

Multiple anonymous threats from one person were made to the West Allis Police Department's non-emergency hotline. After receiving all the information concerning the threats at 8:50 a.m., the decision was made to release all students and staff for the day.

FOX6 has reached out to West Allis police and has yet to hear back.

"The safety of students is of the utmost importance to the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District. The district and police department have a strong working relationship and prepare in advance for these types of situations. We thank the students, staff and families for their cooperation in making sure everyone stays safe during this unfortunate incident."

"We thank our students, families, and staff for their cooperation and understanding."