West Allis hit-and-run crash; driver slams into garage, damages home

The Brief A car crashed into a West Allis home on Monday, Sept. 8. Police say a vehicle crashed through the garage door of the home and pushed a car parked in the garage into the interior wall of the house. Officers were able to determine the striking vehicle was a white Kia, which was located on I-894 at W. Beloit Road.



A car crashed into a West Allis home near 123rd and Euclid on Monday night, Sept. 8.

What we know:

Police say it appears the striking vehicle drove through the garage door of the home and pushed a car parked in the garage into the interior wall of the house, causing damage.

The striking vehicle fled the scene right after the crash.

No one inside the home was injured.

The driver of the Kia, a 47-year-old from Milwaukee, was arrested for 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety and hit-and-run.

What's next:

The DA’s office will be reviewing the case to determine if criminal charges will be issued.