West Allis business struck by hit-and-run driver; 'very vulnerable time'

New video shows the moment a vehicle slammed into two West Allis business before speeding off.

Ana Gonzalez is unlocking the doors to her very first business. It is her pride and joy.

"It's definitely my baby," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez owns Piece of Love (6768 W. Lincoln Avenue) in West Allis. It is a cake shop with desserts galore.

"I've been working almost my entire life to get this business up and running," Gonzalez said.

But walking into the business last Saturday morning, Feb. 3 was anything but sweet.

"When I got here, I saw the damage, it was a hit-and-run, so I saw that and it was just pretty sad," Gonzalez said.

Surveillance video shows the moment a vehicle smashed into both her business and Anthony's Appliances next door. The driver sped off, leaving parts of both businesses in structural shambles. It is going to cost thousands to repair.

"Just seeing the damage, it almost made me feel like I wanted to give up," Gonzalez said.

Then came a social post from "Bishop's Sweets & Catering," a business less than a mile down Lincoln Avenue. It encouraged people to come out and give their support to both Piece of Love and Anthony's Appliances. That resulted in what Gonzalez said was an overwhelming community response.

"I just felt stronger then because to be honest it's a very vulnerable time and just knowing he's there to hold my hand," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said she wants the driver to take responsibility for what he or she did.

"I cannot close my doors to people that want to support me," Gonzalez said.

Gonzales said Valentine's Day is typically her busiest day for sales. She hopes the community comes out on that day to keep the tradition alive.

FOX6 News reached out to Anthony's Appliances but did not hear back.