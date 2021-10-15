Expand / Collapse search

West Allis boy dead, mother pleads not guilty

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

West Allis mother pleads not guilt to chronic child neglect

Tasha Rockow, 32, is charged with chronic neglect of a child causing death and false imprisonment. Investigators allege Rockow chronically abused her son, Hank "Asher" Brown-Rockow.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis mother charged in the death of her 6-year-old son pleaded not guilty on Friday, Oct. 15.

Tasha Rockow, 32, is charged with chronic neglect of a child causing death and false imprisonment. Investigators allege Rockow chronically abused her son, Hank "Asher" Brown-Rockow.

On Labor Day, police found the boy severely injured at their home near 73rd and Lapham in West Allis. 

Tasha Rockow, Hank "Asher" Brown-Rockow

Rockow is due back in court on Oct. 25. If convicted on all charges, she faces up to 66 years behind bars.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Racine police ID suspect; federal agent shot, out of hospital
article

Racine police ID suspect; federal agent shot, out of hospital

The Racine Police Department on Friday identified a 36-year-old man as the suspect at the center of a critical incident. A federal agent was shot.

Wauwatosa fatal hit-and-run: Police arrest 4 teens
article

Wauwatosa fatal hit-and-run: Police arrest 4 teens

Wauwatosa police have arrested four teens in connection to the fatal hit-and-run that left a 47-year-old woman dead early Thursday morning near Mayfair and North.

Racine drug bust: Boy, mother face charges
article

Racine drug bust: Boy, mother face charges

A teenage boy was arrested in connection to a Racine drug investigation on Wednesday morning. The boy and his mother are facing charges in the case.