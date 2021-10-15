West Allis boy dead, mother pleads not guilty

A West Allis mother charged in the death of her 6-year-old son pleaded not guilty on Friday, Oct. 15.

Tasha Rockow, 32, is charged with chronic neglect of a child causing death and false imprisonment. Investigators allege Rockow chronically abused her son, Hank "Asher" Brown-Rockow.

On Labor Day, police found the boy severely injured at their home near 73rd and Lapham in West Allis.

Tasha Rockow, Hank "Asher" Brown-Rockow

Rockow is due back in court on Oct. 25. If convicted on all charges, she faces up to 66 years behind bars.

