West Allis armed robbery, police chase; Muskego man arrested
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 39-year-old Muskego man was taken into custody on Thursday morning, Jan. 25 in connection with an armed robbery and police chase in West Allis.
According to police, at approximately 2:20 a.m. officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business near 57th and Burnham.
The business reports that a man entered the store, displayed a knife, and demanded cash from the register.
Officers located the suspect and attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle.
The vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued.
When the vehicle pursuit ended, and the suspect fled on foot. He was apprehended after a foot chase in the area of 25th and Pierce.
The man was taken into custody for armed robbery, eluding an officer and recklessly endangering safety.