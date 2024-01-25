West Allis armed robbery, police chase; Muskego man arrested

article

A 39-year-old Muskego man was taken into custody on Thursday morning, Jan. 25 in connection with an armed robbery and police chase in West Allis.

According to police, at approximately 2:20 a.m. officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business near 57th and Burnham.

The business reports that a man entered the store, displayed a knife, and demanded cash from the register.

Officers located the suspect and attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued.

When the vehicle pursuit ended, and the suspect fled on foot. He was apprehended after a foot chase in the area of 25th and Pierce.

The man was taken into custody for armed robbery, eluding an officer and recklessly endangering safety.