Expand / Collapse search

West Allis armed robbery, police chase; Muskego man arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 39-year-old Muskego man was taken into custody on Thursday morning, Jan. 25 in connection with an armed robbery and police chase in West Allis.

According to police, at approximately 2:20 a.m. officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business near 57th and Burnham.

The business reports that a man entered the store, displayed a knife, and demanded cash from the register. 

Officers located the suspect and attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle.  

The vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued.  

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

When the vehicle pursuit ended, and the suspect fled on foot. He was apprehended after a foot chase in the area of 25th and Pierce.  

The man was taken into custody for armed robbery, eluding an officer and recklessly endangering safety.