West Allis apartment fire; multiple units battle flames

West Allis firefighters are battling a fire at the Morgan Grove Apartments near S. 108th Street and Morgan Avenue.

The fire broke out before 5 a.m. Wednesday. Flames could be seen pouring out of the roof of one building.

Emergency crews were assisting some residents and helping others get to safety.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents in need.

Previous fires at complex

Unfortunately, this apartment complex has seen fires in the past. In 2017, 90 residents were displaced by a fire at the Morgan Grove Apartments. Officials say the fire spread into the attic. The 40-unit complex was evacuated.

There was also a fire at the complex in 2013. Officials say the fire began in a second floor bedroom, in a unit closest to the end of the building. The fire spread to the third floor, with smoke and water damaging all three floors.