West Allis police investigate death, possible kidnapping at apartment

West Allis police are investigating a man's death after he broke through and jumped from an apartment window on Sunday. They're also investigating whether another man in that apartment had been kidnapped from Illinois.

Man jumps through window

A 911 call came in around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 8. Mohammad Rasooli, 32, of Appleton had jumped through a window at Lincoln Crest Apartments.

Officers found Rasooli in the grass nearby with a severe cut on his arm from breaking through the glass window. He died at a hospital later that day.

Broken window at Lincoln Crest Apartments, West Allis

Court filings said Rasooli's relative told police that Rasooli got into an "altercation" with another man in the apartment that morning. The relative told police the man then grabbed a knife, and two other men held Rasooli when the man with the knife lunged toward him. The relative was unsure if Rasooli was stabbed or punched.

Police said there were reports of yelling at the apartment, and a preliminary investigation indicated there was some type of argument. That's when Rasooli broke free, yelled "This was a set up," punched the window and jumped through it.

Kidnapping investigation

During the investigation, filings said another man at the apartment told police he was kidnapped from Skokie, Illinois. That man said three men threatened him with a knife.

A search warrant showed a knife with a seven-inch blade was later found underneath a mattress inside the apartment.

Knife found at Lincoln Crest Apartments, West Allis

Released from custody

West Allis police said three Michigan men were arrested, and charges were referred to the district attorney's office. All three men were released from custody on Thursday without being charged.

Editor's note: This story was updated to correct discrepancies related to the ages of people involved.