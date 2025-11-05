West Allis 2021 death investigation; police seeking new information

article

The Brief West Allis police are seeking new information regarding a 2021 death investigation. A pedestrian was hit and killed on Oct. 6, 2021 by a driver fleeing from West Allis police. The suspect driver is still on the run.



West Allis police continue to search for the driver involved in a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in October 2021. The hit-and-run crash happened near 21st and National in Milwaukee.

The driver was fleeing from West Allis police.

Fatal pedestrian crash

The backstory:

According to police, a pursuit began around 1:10 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2021 after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near 80th and National for reckless driving. The driver did not stop, and officers began to pursue the vehicle.

Police said the fleeing vehicle continued east – running stop signs and speeding – into Milwaukee.

The fleeing vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian at the intersection of 21st and National and continued fleeing east. Officers ended the pursuit and rendered aid to the pedestrian. The pedestrian was identified as 34-year-old Calob House.

Scene of fatal hit-and-run near 21st and National

Police seek suspect

What we know:

The suspect driver is still on the run. The vehicle is described as a silver, 2002-2006 Nissan Altima, four-door, with tinted windows and unknown license plates.

There will be visible damage to the passenger side front end, authorities say. It is also missing the passenger side view mirror.

Contact police with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Captain James Cato of the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8073.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH or by submitting a tip through the P3 Tips App.