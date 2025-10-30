West Allis 1995 cold case death investigation, police seeking tips

article

The Brief West Allis police are renewing a push for more information regarding a cold case death investigation. Terrie Engel was found dead in her partially-burned out apartment on Halloween back in 1995. It was later discovered she was suffering from neck wounds. Although 30 years have passed, West Allis police are urging anyone with any possible information to contact them.



30 years later, the West Allis Police Department is renewing a push for more information regarding the death of Terrie L. Engel.

1995 incident

The backstory:

According to West Allis Police, on Halloween back in 1995, the West Allis Fire Department responded to the Windsong Village Apartments (between National and Oklahoma) after smoke was seen coming from a second story window.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered Terrie, who was 26 years old at the time, dead in her partially burned-out apartment. Evidence later revealed that Terrie suffered from wounds to her neck.

Call to action

What you can do:

West Allis police is asking the public to think back to the time of the incident. You may have noticed one or more of the following changes that were atypical or unexpected: changes in mood, lifestyle patterns, normal routine, such as missing work or school, or appearance; a sudden departure from the area; unreasonable explanations for disposal of clothing, unexplained injuries or burns; displays of anxiety, nervousness, stress or irritability; changes in consumption of alcohol, drugs, or cigarettes; intense attention or avoidance of the news coverage of this case.

Police believe that there is information that has yet to be shared, and there are people familiar with the circumstances of the incident who are still in the community. Police are asking for your cooperation. For those people who have information and have not yet spoken to law enforcement, please contact WAPD, even anonymously.

Please share any information, regardless of how insignificant you may think it is or whether you think [the police] are already aware of it. Memories are subject to change and new information that may not have been relevant at the time may be so now. No detail or piece of information is too small.

What they're saying:

"The members of the West Allis Police Department have not forgotten about Terrie Engel and are committed to seeking justice for Terrie and her family," said West Allis Police Chief Patrick Mitchell. "We believe that individuals have knowledge about this homicide, and we are hopeful that they will finally come forward and cooperate."

How to contact

What you can do:

Please contact West Allis Police Department Detective Jon Cerqua with any information at 414-302-8108 or JCerqua@westalliswi.gov. You can remain anonymous by submitting information through Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH (2274) or through the P3 Tips App.