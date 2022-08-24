Wellpoint Care Network Back-to-School Bash

Some Milwaukee families and kids got help in going back to school Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The Wellpoint Care Network on Capitol Drive hosted a Back-to-School Bash.

There was a live DJ, face painting, bounce houses, a video game party bus and snacks.

Kids were also able to get free backpacks with school supplies, and there was also a free book fair.

Families also could get free haircuts and nail styling.

