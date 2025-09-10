Expand / Collapse search

Wehr Nature Center’s 19th annual Bug Day; celebrates tiny creatures

By
Published  September 10, 2025 9:21am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Wehr Nature Center’s 19th Annual Bug Day

Wehr Nature Center’s 19th Annual Bug Day

Brian Kramp is in Franklin where a special kind of superfood will be available at Sunday’s event.

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Creep, crawl, and flutter your way to fun at Wehr Nature Center’s (9701 W. College Avenue) 19th Annual Bug Day! Brian Kramp is in Franklin where a special kind of super-food will be available at Sunday’s event.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Check out multi-legged critters

Check out multi-legged critters

If you like bugs you’re going to love what Wehr Nature Center has planned this Sunday. Brian Kramp is with a volunteer who’s showing several multi-legged critters at Sunday’s 19th Annual Bug Day.

Not all multi-legged creatures are bugs

Not all multi-legged creatures are bugs

Brian Kramp is in Franklin where multi-legged creatures will be in the spotlight starting at Noon on Sunday,

Buggy activities

Buggy activities

Brian Kramp is in Franklin where a special kind of superfood will be available at Sunday’s event.

Eat a bug cookie

Eat a bug cookie

Emily shares all the buggy activities at Bug Day: Bug walks, bug crafts, live bug zoo, and edible bugs

Meet amazing bugs

Meet amazing bugs

Brian Kramp is hanging out with Millie and Tommie, two of the main attractions of this Sunday’s event.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp NewsFranklinThings To Do